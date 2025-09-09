Contrasting JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) and JBDI (NASDAQ:JBDI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and JBDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casella Waste Systems 0.64% 4.97% 2.40% JBDI N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casella Waste Systems and JBDI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casella Waste Systems $1.56 billion 3.80 $13.54 million $0.18 518.00 JBDI $9.39 million 2.15 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Casella Waste Systems has higher revenue and earnings than JBDI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Casella Waste Systems and JBDI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casella Waste Systems 0 2 5 1 2.88 JBDI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus price target of $123.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. Given Casella Waste Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casella Waste Systems is more favorable than JBDI.

Summary

Casella Waste Systems beats JBDI on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company provides non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, recycling, and disposal operations. In addition, it markets materials, including fibers, corrugated cardboard, newsprint, plastics, glass, ferrous, and aluminum metals. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

About JBDI

JBDI Holdings Limited engages in the trading of reconditioned and recycling containers in Singapore and the Southeast Asia region. The company offers reconditioning and recycling drums, including open top drums, metal drums, plastic drums, plastic carboys, and intermediate bulk containers, as well as new drums, and collects waste drums and related products. It serves solvent, chemical, petroleum, and edible product oil industries. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Singapore. JBDI Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of E U Holdings Pte. Ltd.

