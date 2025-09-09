Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 789 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

IUSB opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1636 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

