Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,242 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 370.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

