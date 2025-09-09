Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. $APRE Shares Sold by Exome Asset Management LLC

Exome Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,988 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.01.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 1,645.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

