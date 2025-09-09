Exome Asset Management LLC Takes $2.93 Million Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Viridian Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.5% of Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Exome Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Viridian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 112,534 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 66,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRDN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.