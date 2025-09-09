Exome Asset Management LLC Acquires 109,367 Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. $VYNE

Exome Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,367 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of VYNE Therapeutics worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 123.3% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 344,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,097.69% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. Research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VYNE. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Read Our Latest Report on VYNE

About VYNE Therapeutics

(Free Report)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan- bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.