Exome Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Exome Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Natera comprises about 2.2% of Exome Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.0% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Fesko sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $105,401.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,746,048.62. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $459,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,444.85. This trade represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,423 shares of company stock worth $8,459,656. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $167.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.64 and a beta of 1.68. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.62 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $546.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.