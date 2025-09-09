Exome Asset Management LLC Sells 10,035 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

Exome Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 425,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWTX opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $38,322.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,583.79. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $106,745.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,934.85. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

