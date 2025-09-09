Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 17.5% – Time to Sell?

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.69 ($0.36). 65,057,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,148% from the average session volume of 5,213,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.34 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 66 to GBX 35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mobico Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 35.

The company has a market cap of £165.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.07.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

