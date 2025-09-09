Contrasting Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.43% 0.92% Summit State Bank -1.70% N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. United Security Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Summit State Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.46 million 2.55 $14.78 million $0.66 14.47 Summit State Bank $34.72 million 2.30 -$3.66 million ($0.16) -73.50

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Summit State Bank on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.