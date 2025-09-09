Analyzing Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL) & Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) and Bollinger Industries (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Academy Sports and Outdoors has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollinger Industries has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Academy Sports and Outdoors and Bollinger Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Academy Sports and Outdoors 0 9 10 0 2.53 Bollinger Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus price target of $58.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.46%. Given Academy Sports and Outdoors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Academy Sports and Outdoors is more favorable than Bollinger Industries.

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Bollinger Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Academy Sports and Outdoors 6.21% 18.47% 7.21% Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Academy Sports and Outdoors and Bollinger Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Academy Sports and Outdoors $5.93 billion 0.57 $418.45 million $5.34 9.45 Bollinger Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Academy Sports and Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Bollinger Industries.

Summary

Academy Sports and Outdoors beats Bollinger Industries on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment. Its sports and recreation division offers fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition supplies; team and specialty sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, backpacks, and sports bags; recreation products, which includes patio furniture, outdoor cooking, trampolines, play sets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as wheeled goods including bicycles, skateboards, and other ride-on toys; and electronics and watches, as well as front-end products, such as consumables, batteries, etc. The company's apparel division provides outdoor and seasonal apparel, denim, work apparel, graphic t-shirts, and accessories; boys and girls outdoor, and athletic apparel; sporting and fitness apparel; and professional and collegiate team licensed apparel and accessories. Its footwear division offers casual shoes, slippers, seasonal footwear, and socks; work and western boots, shoes, and hunting footwear; boys and girls footwear; athletic footwear, such as running shoes, athletic lifestyle, and training shoes; and team and specialty sports footwear, and slides. The company sells its products under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, Game Winner, Outdoor Gourmet, and Freely brand names. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Katy, Texas.

About Bollinger Industries

Bollinger Industries, Inc. operates as a consumer products company in the United States and internationally. It offers flashlights and other lighting solutions under the NEBO brand name; pocketknives, pocket tools, and everyday carry gadgets under the TRUE brand name; pest defense products under the Skeeter Hawk brand; lights, lasers, and optics under the iPROTEC name; personal heating products under the THAW brand name; and power banks under the HALO brand name. The company offers products through retail stores and online shopping sites, as well as through its own website. Bollinger Industries, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Roanoke, Texas.

