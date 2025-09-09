Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys 101,980 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN

Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 416.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,980 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,747,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,024,000 after purchasing an additional 220,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth $22,563,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,506,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $5.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

