PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) vs. Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Critical Comparison

PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) and Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PETROTEQ ENERGY and Calumet”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get PETROTEQ ENERGY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Calumet $4.19 billion 0.36 -$222.00 million ($5.22) -3.31

Analyst Recommendations

PETROTEQ ENERGY has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calumet.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PETROTEQ ENERGY and Calumet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PETROTEQ ENERGY 0 0 0 0 0.00 Calumet 0 2 4 0 2.67

Calumet has a consensus target price of $18.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Calumet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Calumet is more favorable than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

Profitability

This table compares PETROTEQ ENERGY and Calumet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A Calumet -11.09% N/A -12.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Calumet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Calumet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PETROTEQ ENERGY has a beta of 339.62, meaning that its share price is 33,862% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calumet has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calumet beats PETROTEQ ENERGY on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PETROTEQ ENERGY

(Get Free Report)

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

About Calumet

(Get Free Report)

Calumet, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate. The Specialty Products & Solutions segment consists of customer-focused solutions and formulations businesses, covering multiple specialty product lines, anchored by a unique integrated complex in Northwest Louisiana. The Performance Brands segment includes a fast-growing portfolio of high-quality, high performing brands. The Montana/Renewables segment is composed of a Great Falls specialty asphalt facility and Montana Renewables facility. The Corporate segment focuses on the general and administrative expenses not allocated to the Montana/Renewables, Specialty Products and Solutions, or Performance Brands segments. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for PETROTEQ ENERGY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROTEQ ENERGY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.