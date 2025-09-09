D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) and Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Critical Contrast

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) and D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sekisui House and D.R. Horton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sekisui House 0 1 0 0 2.00 D.R. Horton 2 6 6 1 2.40

D.R. Horton has a consensus target price of $154.38, suggesting a potential downside of 16.19%. Given D.R. Horton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe D.R. Horton is more favorable than Sekisui House.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Sekisui House pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. D.R. Horton pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sekisui House pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. D.R. Horton pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. D.R. Horton has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Sekisui House and D.R. Horton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sekisui House $26.67 billion 0.59 $1.44 billion $2.04 11.59 D.R. Horton $36.80 billion 1.49 $4.76 billion $12.47 14.77

D.R. Horton has higher revenue and earnings than Sekisui House. Sekisui House is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than D.R. Horton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sekisui House and D.R. Horton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sekisui House 4.67% 10.16% 4.19% D.R. Horton 11.46% 15.74% 11.07%

Risk and Volatility

Sekisui House has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, D.R. Horton has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sekisui House shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of D.R. Horton shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of D.R. Horton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

D.R. Horton beats Sekisui House on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sekisui House

(Get Free Report)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments. It also engages in contracting of design and construction of custom detached houses, rental housing, office building, commercial buildings, and other properties; construction of reinforced concrete rental housing and commercial buildings; contracting of design and construction of civil engineering works; remodeling and renovation of houses; subleasing, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses and residential land; and sales of condominiums. Sekisui House, Ltd. was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R. Horton, America’s Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes. The company constructs and sells single-family detached homes; and attached homes, such as townhomes, duplexes, and triplexes. It also provides mortgage financing services; and title insurance policies, and examination and closing services, as well as engages in the residential lot development business. In addition, the company develops, constructs, owns, leases, and sells multi-family and single-family rental properties; and owns non-residential real estate, including ranch land and improvements. It primarily serves homebuyers. D.R. Horton, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.