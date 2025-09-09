Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,831 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The company had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.79) EPS. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

