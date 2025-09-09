Bayforest Capital Ltd Invests $813,000 in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNXC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 111.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Concentrix by 582.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Concentrix Stock Down 2.4%

CNXC opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53. Concentrix Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

