Old National Bancorp $ONB Stake Lifted by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1,524.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,426 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,184 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 122.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $633.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.83 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares set a $24.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

