Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CL stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $107.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.