Bayforest Capital Ltd Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 6,904.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 57.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 173.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.20 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.