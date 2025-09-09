Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC Holdings Boosted by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,187 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital makes up approximately 6.0% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Blue Owl Capital worth $16,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OBDC. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OBDC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

