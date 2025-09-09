Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 653,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $169,486,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. This represents a 40.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock worth $48,663,510 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $346.40 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 200.23, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

