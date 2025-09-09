Trinity Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 811.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $262,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $26.37.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

