CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Get CSX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSX

Institutional Trading of CSX

CSX Stock Down 0.3%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 405,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in CSX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.