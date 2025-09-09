CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 18th.

Institutional Trading of CSX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 405,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in CSX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 74,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

