Dean Capital Management Has $1.53 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $119,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of WY stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a PEG ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

