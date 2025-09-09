Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,095 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,095 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

