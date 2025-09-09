ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 94,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,785,715 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $375,429,000 after acquiring an additional 248,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lionshead Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.7%

COP opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

