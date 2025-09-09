Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Has $33.84 Million Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301,661 shares during the period. NU accounts for approximately 7.1% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in NU were worth $33,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in NU by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,555,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,449 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in NU by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in NU during the 1st quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York raised its position in NU by 738.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 909,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 801,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.25. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

NU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on NU from $14.30 to $15.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.