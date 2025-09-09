Dean Capital Management Acquires 19,488 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International comprises about 1.1% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of Papa John’s International worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $529.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

