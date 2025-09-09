RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Genuine Parts Company $GPC

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

