Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after buying an additional 6,062,438 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,515,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Aptiv by 8.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,404,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 266,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aptiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $117,260,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aptiv from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

