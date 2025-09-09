Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $655,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0%

ULTA opened at $519.81 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.01 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

