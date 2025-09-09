iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $47.10 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

