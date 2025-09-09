Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases Shares of 183,697 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 183,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,992,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5,883.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.69 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

