Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 200,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,549,000 after acquiring an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

