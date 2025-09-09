Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PGHY Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 312.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period.

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

About Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

