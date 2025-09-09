Bayforest Capital Ltd Acquires 13,617 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 2,005.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,296 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNS opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

