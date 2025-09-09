Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 242.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 72.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $136.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.80.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.91 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.