Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 12,018 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $857.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $42.00.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.