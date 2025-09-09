Bayforest Capital Ltd Buys New Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,678.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 62,194 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $2,584,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $523,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the first quarter worth $8,858,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of GDS opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. GDS Holdings has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of GDS from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Profile

(Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.