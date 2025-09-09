Bayforest Capital Ltd Grows Stock Position in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 208.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GVA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,959,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Granite Construction by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,699.60. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GVA stock opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $112.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Construction has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

