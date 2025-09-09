Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,556 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. $BILL

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,556 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 134.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of BILL by 85.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of BILL by 73.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 2,189.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BILL. Morgan Stanley downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BILL in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of BILL opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.76, a PEG ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 1.63%.BILL’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

