Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Hologic by 46.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 6,016.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.54 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hologic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

