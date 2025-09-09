Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes $130,000 Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,429.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

VIAV opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 72.57 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.130-0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viavi Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 11,873 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $132,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,226.48. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,115 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $146,625.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 71,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,557.62. This trade represents a 15.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,873 shares of company stock valued at $605,095. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

