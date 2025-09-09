5,800 Shares in KB Home $KBH Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 116.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,957,000 after acquiring an additional 506,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 4,408.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 523,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 511,400 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 492,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in KB Home by 326.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 456,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,514,000 after purchasing an additional 349,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. This trade represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of KBH opened at $67.78 on Tuesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

