Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Invests $302,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth about $5,475,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.32 per share, for a total transaction of $109,762.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $621,171.60. This trade represents a 21.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,721,784.72. The trade was a 0.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $45.61 and a one year high of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.