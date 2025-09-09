Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.