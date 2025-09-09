Caxton Associates LLP Makes New Investment in DAQO New Energy Corp. $DQ

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in DAQO New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in DAQO New Energy by 86,700.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DAQO New Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DQ. HSBC raised shares of DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DAQO New Energy from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.51 target price on shares of DAQO New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered DAQO New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

DAQO New Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DQ opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.50. DAQO New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.85.

DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.02. DAQO New Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 65.64%.The business had revenue of $75.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.54 million. Analysts predict that DAQO New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAQO New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DAQO New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

