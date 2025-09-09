Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 50.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $251.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average of $226.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $290.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CEO Tony R. Thene sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.99, for a total value of $4,654,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,074,304.81. The trade was a 3.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,207. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

