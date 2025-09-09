Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,361 Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $436.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.62. Hubbell Inc has a 52-week low of $299.42 and a 52-week high of $481.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%.The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.71.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

