Ascent Group LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 48.3% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Sempra Energy by 73.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $61.90 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

